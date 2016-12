10:33 Reported News Briefs Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Fine imposed on ship that polluted Haifa port Judge at the Haifa magistrate court Dr. Zaeed Falach imposed a fine amounting to 100 thousand shekels on the owners of the ship "Alasa" and its captain for polluting the Haifa port with oil.



