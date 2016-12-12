IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
08:43
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16

Netanya resident arrested for throwing Molotov cocktail

A Netanya resident, 30 was arrested on suspicions that he threw a Molotov cocktail at a house in the city.

Nobody was wounded.

Investigations revealed that the incident developed from an argument between tenants.



Last Briefs