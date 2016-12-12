A Netanya resident, 30 was arrested on suspicions that he threw a Molotov cocktail at a house in the city.
Nobody was wounded.
Investigations revealed that the incident developed from an argument between tenants.
Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16
Netanya resident arrested for throwing Molotov cocktail
