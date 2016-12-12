IsraelNationalNews.com

  Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16

Boeing to supply Iran with 80 commercial planes

Iran and the Boeing company signed an agreement whereby Boeing will supply Iran with 80 commercial planes, according to the "Iran Air" airline.

The cost of the planes is to amount to 16.6 million dollars.



