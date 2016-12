07:45 Reported News Briefs Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Watch: Amona residents protest outside of Kahlon's house Read more



Residents and supporters of the embattled town of Amona take their protest to Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's doorstep. ► ◄ Last Briefs