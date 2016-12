07:21 Reported News Briefs Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Kislev 12, 5777 , 12/12/16 Terrorists throw grenades at forces near Bethlehem Terrorists tried to harm IDF forces last night in Dheisheh near Bethlehem when they threw homemade grenades at the forces, 0404 reported. No soldiers were wounded.



