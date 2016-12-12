More than 2,000 ISIS fighters killed in Mosul since October

Iraqi and U.S.-led coalition forces have killed or gravely wounded more than 2,000 Islamic State (ISIS) fighters in the battle for Mosul since October, the top U.S. commander in Iraq said Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend told reporters there are still an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 ISIS fighters defending Mosul. He applauded the efforts of Iraqi security forces, who began their offensive on October 17 in what has been billed a decisive phase of the anti-ISIS fight.