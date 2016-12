Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Ryabkov, denied on Sunday that Moscow had reached an agreement with the United States for rebel fighters in Aleppo in Syria to have safe passage out of the city.

"What Western agencies are reporting does not necessarily correspond with reality," Ryabkov said, adding, "The issue of withdrawing militants is the subject of separate agreements. This agreement has not yet been reached, largely because the United States insists on unacceptable terms.”