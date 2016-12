Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday called on Egypt to "fight terrorism together" after a bombing in a Coptic Christian church in Cairo killed 23 people and wounded 49.

"Israel condemns the reprehensible terrorist attack at the Coptic cathedral in Cairo," a statement from Netanyahu’s office said.

"Israel shares in the grief of the families of the victims and of the Egyptian people. We must unite forces and fight terrorism together," it added.