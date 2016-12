Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) is continuing his campaign for a healthier eating lifestyle, and on Sunday called to find a healthy alternative to the jelly doughnuts which are customarily eaten during the holiday of Hanukkah.

Speaking during a conference on a healthy lifestyle in Herzliyah, Litzman said, "I urge the public to avoid eating fat-rich doughnuts," adding that it is possible to find healthy alternatives to doughnuts.