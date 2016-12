MK Michael Malkieli (Shas) on Sunday submitted Shas’s “Kotel Law” to the Knesset, after its text underwent a series of amendments and adjustments by the Knesset’s legal bureau.

The “Kotel Law” is supported by the members of Shas and United Torah Judaism, as well as by some MKs from the Jewish Home and the Likud. MKs Bezalel Smotrich, Motti Yogev and Nissan Slomiansky signed onto the law from the Jewish Home, while MKs Mickey Zohar and Oren Hazan signed onto it from the Likud.