23:43 Reported News Briefs Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 Left wins elections in Romania Exit polls in Romania are giving the country’s left-leaning Social Democrats a huge lead in Sunday’s parliamentary election. The Social Democratic Party won about 45 percent while the center-right Liberals came second with about 21 percent of the vote, according to the polls.



