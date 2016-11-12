Breaking the Silence to receive Danish award on Monday

The Israeli leftist group Breaking the Silence (Shovrim Shtikah) is scheduled to be presented the PL Foundation's Human Freedom Prize on Monday. Making the presentation will be made by President Poul Sogaard of the Danish Supreme Court who heads the foundation's prize committee.

The prize amounting to 100,000 Danish krone ($14,000) is awarded to organizations and people who struggle for democracy without resorting to violence within the scope of United Nations Declaration of Human Rights. The foundation is named in memory of Paul Lauritzen, a Danish businessman and member of the resistance during World War II.

Last year's winner was Turkish publisher Ragip Zarakolu, author of a number of works on Armenian Genocide, Past Israeli winners include B'Tselem and the Jewish-Arab community of Neve Shalom. Breaking the Silence issued a statement that said, "We will continue to fight tirelessly and fearlessly, to end the immoral Israeli occupation and for a better future for Israelis and Palestinians together."