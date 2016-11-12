22:38 Reported News Briefs Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 'Netanyahu wants to right the wrong, but he doesn't know how' Read more



Judea and Samaria activist Daniella Weiss says the prime minister doesn't want to destroy the Samarian Jewish community of Amona, and the whole issue was caused by Peace Now when Arabs did not care about the land. ► ◄ Last Briefs