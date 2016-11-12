Arabs caught in the act of Illegal logging in Judea

Oved Arad of the Regavim Movement for Preservation of State Lands called on Sunday for people who see potentially illegal logging activities in Judea or Samaria to let Regavim know about them.

The call came after the security coordinator for the Hevron Hills community of Adura came across Palestinian Authority residents cutting down dozens of pine trees and preparing to haul them away this past weekend. He called authorities who seized the lumber, logging tools and the vehicle and trailer the in which the loggers were going to transport the wood. Mature trees are protected under law, making it illegal to cut them down or uproot them without a permit.