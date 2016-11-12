IsraelNationalNews.com

Danon: This is a sensitive time for Israeli diplomacy

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, tells Arutz Sheva of the diplomatic initiatives being launched against Israel ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as president of the United States.

