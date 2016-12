20:42 Reported News Briefs Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 Netanyahu: I want Trump to help us reach a two-state solution Read more



Prime Minister says Trump is a friend of the Jewish people and expresses hope Trump will nix the Iran nuclear deal - and pave the way for a Palestinian Authority state.