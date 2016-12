20:41 Reported News Briefs Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 Amona leaders meet with Jewish Home MKs Read more



Amona leaders met with Jewish Home ministers and MKs at the home of Rabbi Haim Druckman to discuss solutions for residents of Amona. ► ◄ Last Briefs