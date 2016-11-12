Ambassador pitches Iron Dome to South Korea

Israeli Ambassador to South Korea Chaim Choshen said, Thursday, the missile defense systems developed by Israel will help counter North Korea's growing missile provocations, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Speaking at forum arranged by the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses (KIDA) in Seoul, Choshen cited the Iron Dome missile defense battery as one of the most innovative of Israel's military systems, boasted of its anti-missile capabilities and its proven track record of intercepting incoming missiles. He added, " Israel is developing today a broad range of missile defense systems with an aim of protecting the country from any type of missile attacks." Choshen noted, "We need to always win our wars. We have only one chance. If we lose even one war, this is the end of the state of Israel."