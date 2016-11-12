Labor party opens hareidi circle

The Labor Party convention approved Sunday evening, a haredi-religious circle to join other groups in the party as part of its efforts to refresh the party with new population sectors.

Labor Chairman Yitzhak Herzog welcomed the vote, saying, "I am happy that the party held a democratic discussion on designing sections of the party rules, especially the Labor Party haredi circle, which was approved unanimously. This is an important social statement to Israeli society, which proves that Labor is the home of all population groups. "