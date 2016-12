19:29 Reported News Briefs Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 Netanyahu: Turkey must condemn terror against Israel Read more



The prime minister lambasts Saturday night's bombings in Turkey, but adds the fight against terrorism must be mutual, and calls on Turkey to condemn anti-Israel terror. ► ◄ Last Briefs