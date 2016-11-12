PA security confronts IDF unit at entrance to Jenin

The Israel Defense Forces are investigating why a group of IDF vehicles tried to enter the Samarian Palestinian Authority city of Jenin, Sunday afternoon, via a route that was not coordinated beforehand with PA security.

The entrance was blocked by PA civilians who were soon backed up by PA security forces with weapons drawn. One officer is believed to have cocked his rifle. The Israeli vehicles went back the way they came and entered Jenin where they were originally supposed to do so without further incident. Shots were heard as they left. Yedioth Ahronot reports the shots were directed at people who tried to climb onto the cars.