The Samarian Jewish community of Mitzpeh Kramim, which overlooks the Jordan Valley, has written to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, seeking legal normalization.
News BriefsKislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16
Mitzpeh Kramim seeks normalization
