17:08
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16

Route 562 blocked between Tzoran and Kadima Junctions

Highway 562 was blocked in both directions between the Tzoran and Kadima Junctions in the Netanya area, Sunday evening, after a crane overturned.

The Traffic Police asked motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes.



