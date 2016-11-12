Highway 562 was blocked in both directions between the Tzoran and Kadima Junctions in the Netanya area, Sunday evening, after a crane overturned.
News BriefsKislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16
Route 562 blocked between Tzoran and Kadima Junctions
Highway 562 was blocked in both directions between the Tzoran and Kadima Junctions in the Netanya area, Sunday evening, after a crane overturned.
The Traffic Police asked motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
