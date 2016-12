16:41 Reported News Briefs Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 Young Tze'elim victim dies of injuries Ilai Nir, the 10-year-old son of Doctor Omri Nir, has died at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva' of injuries suffered on Friday, in the hiking accident that also took his father's life. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs