14:42 Reported News Briefs Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 Approved: Ban national service in BDS groups The ministerial committee for legislation approved a law whose goal is to cancel the ability to fulfill national service in groups supporting BDS that receive most of their funding from foreign governments - such as the radical left "B'tselem."



► ◄ Last Briefs