14:34 Reported News Briefs Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 John Bolton and ZOA to hold press briefing at UN Former Ambassador to the UN John Bolton, Morton Klein, President of the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), and others are to speak today before the press at the UN in New York in a call for President Barack Obama to maintain the decades-long bi-partisan US policy of vetoing anti-Israel UN Security Council resolutions.



