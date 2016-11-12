'Israel must integrate all sectors into workforce'

At his speech given today at the Israel Business Conference by Globes Newspaper, President Reuven Rivlin discussed the importance of incorporating different sections of Israeli society in the workforce.

"I think that in the State of Israel, there is another step that we can and must take. The Gini index that measures inequality in income distribution finds a very high degree of inequality in Israel in comparison with the rest of the world. This year, however, the gaps narrowed, mainly because of haredi men and Arab women joining the workforce.

"The removal of obstacles to haredi men and Arab women and the integration of the various sectors and tribes in Israeli industry and the Israeli economy is a first step that we must take, and that you, the leaders of the economy, are capable of taking, now."