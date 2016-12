(AFP) - The Islamic State jihadist group recaptured Palmyra on Sunday after Syrian armed forces pulled out from the desert city, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



"Despite the ongoing air raids, ISIS retook all of Palmyra after the Syrian army withdrew south of the city," said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.



The ISIS-linked Amaq news agency also reported that ISIS regained "full control" of the city on Sunday.