Gov. approves program to strengthen towns near Gaza The government approved the finance ministry's proposal for strengthening communities near the Gaza Strip. Within the framework of the proposal, tax benefits, including discounts on property tax, and other benefits are to be granted residents of communities near the Gaza Strip.



