The prosecution of the southern district handed an indictment a short while ago to the Be'er Sheva magistrate court against a Gaza merchant, Raad Shamlach, for security crimes against the state.

According to the indictment, the merchant in question took advantage of his business permit to enter Israel in order to sell engineering equipment to Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

These terrorists then used the equipment towards digging tunnels intended to facilitate terror attacks against Israelis.