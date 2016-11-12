The number of killed from the explosions outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul last night is up to 38, including 30 policemen and 7 civilians.
News BriefsKislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16
Number of killed from Istanbul attack up to 38
The number of killed from the explosions outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul last night is up to 38, including 30 policemen and 7 civilians.
The Turkish Minister of Interior said that 13 had been arrested on suspicions of involvement in the attack.
