Russia stages over 60 strikes on Syria's Palmyra

AFP - Russian war planes carried out over 60 strikes overnight on Syria's Palmyra after Islamic State jihadists re-entered the famed ancient city, halting the offensive, Russia's defense ministry said Sunday.



"Russian air force planes carried out 64 air strikes against the positions, convoys and advancing reserves of militants," a defense ministry statement

said.



"Over the past night, Syrian government troops with active support of the Russian air force thwarted all terrorist attacks on Palmyra," it said.