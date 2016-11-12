IsraelNationalNews.com

Turkey: Kurdish underground behind attack

Numan Kurtulmus, the Deputy PM of Turkey, has asserted that the Kurdish underground is responsible for the attacks last night outside an Istanbul soccer stadium, as a result of which 29 were killed and 166 injured.



