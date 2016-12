08:43 Reported News Briefs Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 Children find rifle in Pardes Hanna field Two children playing in a field by their house in Pardes Hanna found a Carl Gustav rifle. Police were alerted by the children's father. When they arrived at the scene, they found another Carl Gustav rifle containing a cartridge and 3 beanie hats. Police have opened an investigation.



