07:40 Reported News Briefs Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16 50,000 flee from Aleppo on recent days 50,000 Syrians have fled Aleppo in recent days, according to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov. According to Konashenkov, soldiers of Assad's army stopped fighting in order to allow the evacuation of citizens from rebel-controlled areas via humanitarian channels.



