  Kislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16

'Mein Kampf' 1 of 10 favorite books of Italian students

Mein Kampf by Hitler was chosen by Italian students as one of their ten favorite books, a recent poll showed.

The poll, held by the Italian ministry of education, had set out to understand the reading tendencies of Italian students.



