Mein Kampf by Hitler was chosen by Italian students as one of their ten favorite books, a recent poll showed.
The poll, held by the Italian ministry of education, had set out to understand the reading tendencies of Italian students.
|
07:15
Reported
News BriefsKislev 11, 5777 , 11/12/16
'Mein Kampf' 1 of 10 favorite books of Italian students
Mein Kampf by Hitler was chosen by Italian students as one of their ten favorite books, a recent poll showed.
The poll, held by the Italian ministry of education, had set out to understand the reading tendencies of Italian students.
Last Briefs