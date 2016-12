The Pentagon confirmed on Saturday that the United States-led military coalition has killed a leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group in Syria who is linked with the terror attack on the Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris in January of 2015.

"Coalition warplanes targeted and killed Tunisian Boubaker al-Hakim, in Raqa, Syria" on November 26, Pentagon spokesman Ben Sakrisson said in a statement emailed to AFP.