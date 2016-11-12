ISIS re-enters Syria's Palmyra

Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists on Saturday re-entered the historic city of Palmyra in central Syria, for the first time since they were expelled by Syrian and Russian forces nine months ago, The Associated Press reports.

The activist-run Palmyra Coordination network said the jihadists had nearly encircled the city and entered its northern and northwestern neighborhoods. The group, which maintains contacts inside the city, said ISIS fighters were approaching the city's UNESCO heritage site as well.