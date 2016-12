The father who was killed on Saturday at Tze'elim Stream is Dr. Omri Nir from Kfar Vitkin in the Sharon region.

Nir was killed when he fell off a cliff attempting to save his 11-year-old son who had fallen down.

The son was severely injured, and was transferred to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, where he is being treated in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.