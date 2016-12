A 78-year-old woman from Kfar Tamra in northern Israel died in the hospital after being injured in a car accident on Route 70 last Tuesday.

The woman was transferred in light condition to Rambam Hospital, but her condition deteriorated during the week.

The woman's 84-year-old husband was also lightly injured in the crash.

Initial investigations show the vehicle they were traveling in did not yield right-of-way to the truck which hit them.