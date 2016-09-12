Dutch police arrest terror suspect in Rotterdam

Police acting on a tip-off from the Dutch intelligence agency on Friday arrested a 30-year-old terrorist suspect and seized an arsenal of weapons in the port city of Rotterdam, prosecutors said, according to Reuters.

Detectives found a Kalashnikov AK-47 rifle, four boxes of illegal highly explosive fireworks, a large depiction of the Islamic State (ISIS) flag, several mobile phones and 1,600 euros in cash when they searched the suspect's apartment, the report said.

