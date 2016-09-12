Turkish court drops case against IDF commanders

A court in Istanbul on Friday dropped a case against four top former Israeli commanders who were being tried in absentia over the 2010 raid of the Mavi Marmara ship bound for Gaza, AFP reported.

Dropping the charges against the Israeli commanders was a key pillar of a deal agreed between Israel and Turkey this June to normalize bilateral ties.

