MK Hazan caught speeding near Eilat

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) was caught speeding on Friday evening as he was travelling to Eilat on the Arava Highway.

Hazan was reportedly caught driving at a speed of 150 kilometers/hour, on a road where the speed limit is 90 km/h. He is expected to be summoned to a hearing within 72 hours, during which it will be decided whether to revoke his driver’s license.

