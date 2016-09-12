Judge dismisses request to halt Wisconsin recount

A federal judge on Friday dismissed a request by supporters of President-elect Donald Trump to halt the presidential election recount in Wisconsin, reports the Wisconsin State Journal.

Great America PAC and Stop Hillary PAC had filed last week to halt the recount, already more than 80 percent complete, according to the report.

