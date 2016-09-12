South Korea lawmakers vote to impeach President

Lawmakers in South Korea's National Assembly on Friday voted overwhelmingly to impeach President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal. The motion passed by a majority of 234 to 56, with six abstentions.

Park has faced massive protests since it emerged that her confidante and adviser, Choi Soon-sil, had access to confidential government documents despite holding no official government position. Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn will be acting President while a court deliberates Park's impeachment.

