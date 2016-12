Six policemen were killed on Friday in an attack in Al-Giza, south of Cairo in Egypt. An initial investigation found that terrorists threw a hand grenade at Egyptian security forces.

Hasm, an organization which opposes Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)