State to ask to postpone Amona eviction

The State of Israel is expected to submit an application to the Supreme Court on Sunday to postpone the eviction of Amona, Kol Yisrael radio reported on Friday.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said the delay was necessary in order to prepare the temporary location for the residents who will leave their homes.

