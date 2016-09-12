IsraelNationalNews.com

  Kislev 9, 5777 , 09/12/16

Three suspects arrested in Petah Tikva murder

Police on Friday arrested three residents of Rosh HaAyin, Elad and Petah Tikva, on suspicion of the murder of 22-year-old Ariel Wasi during a party in Petah Tikva on Friday night.

Two of the three will remain in custody until Wednesday.



