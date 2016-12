10:21 Reported News Briefs Kislev 9, 5777 , 09/12/16 Kislev 9, 5777 , 09/12/16 Likud minister: Amona evacuation 'much ado about nothing' Read more



Tzachi HaNegbi rejects claims Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria threatened, says Amona eviction just a matter of a few dozen families. ► ◄ Last Briefs