08:59 Reported News Briefs Kislev 9, 5777 , 09/12/16 Kislev 9, 5777 , 09/12/16 'Beit El is sending a message to the White House' Read more



Supporters in NYC gather to celebrate 34 years of ties to flagship community of Judea and Samaria, say it reflects US support for Yesha. ► ◄ Last Briefs